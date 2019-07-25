Folketrygdfondet Raised Ericsson (ERIC) Stake By $8.92 Million; Vector Group LTD. (VGR) Shorts Down By 5.22%

Folketrygdfondet increased Ericsson (ERIC) stake by 23.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Folketrygdfondet acquired 990,679 shares as Ericsson (ERIC)’s stock declined 1.71%. The Folketrygdfondet holds 5.29M shares with $48.60M value, up from 4.30 million last quarter. Ericsson now has $29.33B valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 4.71M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Vector Group LTD. (NYSE:VGR) had a decrease of 5.22% in short interest. VGR’s SI was 14.10M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.22% from 14.88M shares previously. With 970,800 avg volume, 15 days are for Vector Group LTD. (NYSE:VGR)’s short sellers to cover VGR’s short positions. The SI to Vector Group LTD.’s float is 14.28%. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 918,995 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 47.61% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Vector Group Ltd. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 70.06 million shares or 4.25% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Management accumulated 45,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv holds 2,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab holds 991,512 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 35,366 were accumulated by Art Limited Co. Blackrock holds 10.40 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 103,322 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 107,800 shares. Huntington Comml Bank reported 317 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce owns 0% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 478,673 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 0.01% stake. Assetmark has invested 0.05% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). 25,027 were reported by Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 56,084 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 0.02% or 75,535 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,172 shares.

