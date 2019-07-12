Folketrygdfondet Position in Novo (NVO) Has Trimmed by $24.96 Million; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shares Rose While State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreased Its Stake

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 70,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,241 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.26 million, down from 325,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $187.89. About 298,854 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 1.48M shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 11/04/2018 – TESSA THERAPEUTICS NAMES FORMER NOVO NORDISK CHAIRMAN TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Pro; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda®; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8.1 KG AFTER SIX MONTHS IN A REAL-WORLD CLINICAL SETTING, IN COMBINATION WITH DIET AND; 04/04/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.6% to 957.6; Novo Nordisk Leads Losses; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 23/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 4%; 22/03/2018 – SelectHealth Signs Value-based Contract With Novo Nordisk

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 19.98 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 30,000 shares to 288,627 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 668,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $182.69 million for 93.95 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.