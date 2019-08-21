Folketrygdfondet Position in Nokia (NOK) Has Upped by $20.00 Million; As Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $18.84 during the last trading session, reaching $671.39. About 8,608 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49 million, up from 17.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 7.88 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer appli; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless applications; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO RAJEEV SURI SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017; 19/04/2018 – ZTE woes may boost network rivals Ericsson and Nokia; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Licensing 1Q Recurring Rev Up 65% On Yr, Sees Continued Strong Growth in Months Ahead; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA: LICENSING OPS OF NOKIA TECHNOLOGIES NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Efforts to Drive 5G Adoption Expected to Result in EUR100M-EUR200M of Temporary Expenses in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO Was Speaking on Call After 1Q Earnings; 29/03/2018 – HMD Global’s Nokia event on April 4 in India: Nokia 8 Sirocco

Since March 15, 2019, it had 93 buys, and 0 sales for $4.48 million activity. 36 Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) shares with value of $29,040 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Keeps Pumping Out More And More – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Is Slowly Liquidating Itself – Seeking Alpha” published on October 16, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Trust tries to fend off activist investor, delays meeting – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Files Definitive Proxy Statement to Elect Four-Star General Donald G. Cook as Trustee – Business Wire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land Trust proxy litigation heats up with countersuit – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company Il owns 2,000 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation holds 976 shares. Moreover, Camarda Advisors Limited Company has 0.74% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 836 shares. Lagoda Investment Management Lp holds 8,437 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 34,596 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Gabelli And Investment Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 1,083 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 2,739 shares. Fil holds 67,216 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,292 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 1,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,255 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Systems.