Folketrygdfondet Position in Nokia (NOK) Has Raised by $20.00 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake Held by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 35,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 345,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.49 million, up from 310,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49M, up from 17.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 11.63 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS NOKIA FITS PERFECTLY INTO SOLIDIUM’S PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Net Profit EUR86M; 13/03/2018 – Solidium: Following Nokia Share Buys, Nokia Corresponds to 11% of Solidium’s Equity Investments, Totalling EUR8.4B; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Don’t See Significant Degradation of Margins at Overall Product Level; 28/03/2018 – Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 22/03/2018 – Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017” annual report; 25/04/2018 – Nokia’s Reported Net Loss Seen Narrowing — Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE NOKIA WINS ITS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT WITH POLISH PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE TO MODERNIZE CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Clear Path to Market Share Gains This Year; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Plenty of Opportunity Ahead

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,764 shares to 536,527 shares, valued at $22.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,653 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 962,525 shares. Security Natl holds 0.57% or 27,178 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 0.35% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Massachusetts-based Barry Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Majedie Asset Mgmt stated it has 233,185 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 46,197 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru Incorporated stated it has 11,475 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Endurant Capital Management Lp accumulated 155,793 shares or 4% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 11.52M shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.24% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 9.29 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Com holds 0.21% or 38,028 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And accumulated 77,473 shares. Dupont Capital accumulated 26,997 shares.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.