Folketrygdfondet Maintains Stake in Ericsson (ERIC); Ledyard National Bank Holding In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Has Raised

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 10,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 90,232 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 79,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60M, up from 4.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 3.32 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ericsson: No Margin Of Safety – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kinnevik agrees to purchase Livongo shares Stockholm Stock Exchange:KINV B – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CellaVision ABs strongest quarter ever with continued growth – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New number of shares and votes in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Change in number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,323 shares to 16,640 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 5,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,659 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Morningstar Emer Mkt Tilt Etf (TLTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest holds 1.71% or 87,855 shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 8,217 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 98,418 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank Trust holds 71,911 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 19,045 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 78,262 are owned by Bahl Gaynor. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt Commerce has 73,620 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 238,117 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc reported 143,561 shares stake. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beutel Goodman & Ltd has 5.16 million shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. 144,401 are held by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. First Advisors Lp holds 4.25M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,684 shares.