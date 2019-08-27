Folketrygdfondet Increases Holding in Nokia (NOK); Tudor Investment Et Al Upped Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49 million, up from 17.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.975. About 4.05M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE NOKIA WINS ITS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT WITH POLISH PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE TO MODERNIZE CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Nokia and Orange roll out 4G LTE in Africa; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Underlying Reasons For Soft Networks Margins Are Temporary, 1Q Not The New Normal, Will Rebound in Coming Quarters; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless applications; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Networks Margin Expected to Improve in 2H18; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Reported Net Loss From Continuing Ops EUR351M, Total Reported Net Loss EUR188M; 15/05/2018 – Nokia appoints Sri Reddy as co-president of IP/Optical Networks (ION) business group and as member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 19/04/2018 – 42Q to Showcase Cloud Manufacturing Solution with Nokia at Hannover Messe; 07/05/2018 – Telefónica Spain transforms its data centers with Nokia high-performance routing and Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Still Sees Opportunities in Licensing to Drive CAGR of 10% For Recurring Net Sales Over 3 Yrs Ending 2020

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 266.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 25,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 34,539 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 9,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $366.11. About 70,438 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 84,810 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 291 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 280 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Nordea Investment Management accumulated 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset, Japan-based fund reported 11,608 shares. Greenleaf invested in 1,440 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Principal Fin Grp stated it has 0.09% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Jag Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 800 shares. 960 are held by Girard Prtnrs Ltd. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 778,534 shares.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Incorporated (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 10,739 shares to 10,419 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half International Incorporated (NYSE:RHI) by 21,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,574 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

