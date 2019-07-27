Folketrygdfondet Increased Its Position in Nokia (NOK) by $20.00 Million; Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Holder Apg Asset Management Us Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 27.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 584,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.47 million, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 299,263 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 19.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21.41M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49M, up from 17.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 37.89M shares traded or 59.59% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 10/04/2018 – Google in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 13/03/2018 – Solidium: Following Nokia Share Buys, Nokia Corresponds to 11% of Solidium’s Equity Investments, Totalling EUR8.4B; 21/05/2018 – Nokia phone licensee HMD raises funding to step up growth; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sanjay Goel President of Global Services; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Wins Five-Year Contract With Polish Railway Operator; 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON WEBSITE; 11/05/2018 – Wearables Case Study: Nokia Technologies Enters Digital Health with Withings Acquisition – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on August, 1. TRNO’s profit will be $21.46 million for 36.34 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$44.31, Is Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Santa Fe Springs, CA for $6.4 Million – Business Wire” published on November 15, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Terreno Realty (TRNO) Acquires Industrial Property in Kearny, NJ for $14.1M – StreetInsider.com” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Kearny, NJ for $25.0 Million – Business Wire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company has 557,025 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 25,962 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd reported 177,630 shares. 19,302 are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Company. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Eii Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Balyasny Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,746 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc stated it has 80 shares. D E Shaw owns 99,213 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5.73M shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 14,198 shares or 0% of the stock. 50,474 are owned by Lincluden Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 70,051 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Principal Gp holds 1.70 million shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $210,200 activity.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2.15 million shares to 8.99M shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Seriously, Nokiaâ€™s 5G Portfolio Makes NOK Stock Worth a Shot – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nokia Stock Isnâ€™t As Good (or as Cheap) as It Looks – Yahoo Finance” published on February 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Surprise Loss Highlights Ongoing Risk to Nokia Stock – Investorplace.com” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nokia Stock Is a Short-Term Trade And Thatâ€™s About It – Investorplace.com” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nokia: Another Ugly Quarter, But Is The Story Over? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.