Folketrygdfondet Increased Its Nokia (NOK) Holding; Roffman Miller Associates Has Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Share Value Declined

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 10,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19M, down from 110,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49M, up from 17.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 11.63M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 02/05/2018 – Nokia enters into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its Digital Health business; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA ENDS TALKS WITH STAFF IN FINLAND, CUTS 353 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 1Q Was Mixed; 30/05/2018 – Resolutions of the Nokia Annual General Meeting 2018, Nokia Board of Directors established a Technology Committee; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: On Track to Deliver EUR1.2B Cost Savings; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless appli; 15/05/2018 – REG-Nokia appoints Sri Reddy as co-president of IP/Optical Networks (ION) business group and as member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Don’t See Significant Degradation of Margins at Overall Product Level; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless applications; 19/04/2018 – Nokia to publish first-quarter 2018 interim report on April 26, 2018

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12,162 shares to 219,184 shares, valued at $24.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).