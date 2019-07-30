Folketrygdfondet Holding In Nokia (NOK) Was Has Raised; Willis Investment Counsel Lowered Position in Amdocs Limited (DOX) as Market Value Rose

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21.41 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49 million, up from 17.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 36.63 million shares traded or 54.77% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 13/03/2018 – Finland boosts influence on Nokia with $1 billion investment; 15/05/2018 – Nokia appoints Sri Reddy as co-president of IP/Optical Networks (ION) business group and as member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 21/03/2018 – Northern lights Nokia and Ericsson’s […]; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS EFFECTIVE UNTIL NOV 30, 2019 AND IT TERMINATED CORRESPONDING REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION GRANTED ON MAY 23, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Company bidding to revive Nokia mobile phone brand raises $100m; 30/05/2018 – Resolutions of the Nokia Annual General Meeting 2018, Nokia Board of Directors established a Technology Committee; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS SAID IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – Finnish government buys stake in Nokia; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Saw Strong Order Intake and Backlog in 1Q; 12/05/2018 – MOHEMMED: Alphabet’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 46,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,563 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 127,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 405,504 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MCD) by 141,762 shares to 270,762 shares, valued at $24.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:RY) by 173,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.99M for 15.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.

