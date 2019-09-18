Folketrygdfondet Holding in Ericsson (ERIC) Lifted by $1.49 Million; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Market Valuation Declined While Emory University Upped Stake

Emory University increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 42,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 129,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 86,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 474,157 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 165,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.46M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.87 million, up from 5.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 3.05M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 9,078 shares to 52,264 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 99,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,041 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).