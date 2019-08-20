Folketrygdfondet Has Trimmed Its Stake in Novo (NVO) as Stock Declined; As Groupon (GRPN) Share Price Declined, Holder Freshford Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 860,296 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 07/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Belviq Advances: Obesity; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda(R); 26/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk: FDA Approves Inclusion of Data From Safety Outcomes Trial in Tresiba Label; 09/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 8%; 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.96 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 5.08M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Associates reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 20,092 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 83,739 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Mount Vernon Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 13,400 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Brighton Jones accumulated 10,626 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0% or 2.73M shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 202,970 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 13,683 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 24,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

