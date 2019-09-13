Folketrygdfondet Has Raised Nokia (NOK) Stake By $16.95 Million; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shorts Lowered By 6.69%

Folketrygdfondet increased Nokia Corp (NOK) stake by 15.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Folketrygdfondet acquired 3.39 million shares as Nokia Corp (NOK)’s stock rose 3.64%. The Folketrygdfondet holds 24.80M shares with $124.27 million value, up from 21.41M last quarter. Nokia Corp now has $28.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 8.86 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: S. KOREA, JAPAN STARTING 5G ROLLOUTS IN EARLY 2019; 19/04/2018 – 42Q to Showcase Cloud Manufacturing Solution with Nokia at Hannover Messe; 02/05/2018 – Nokia Plans Sale of Digital Health Unit to Withings Co-Founder Eric Carreel; 31/05/2018 – Nokia closes the sale of its Digital Health business; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Digital Health Unit Review is Continuing; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group; 13/03/2018 – Solidium invests in Nokia Corporation; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO SEES U.S. 5G COMMERCIAL ROLLOUTS STARTING IN 2H 2018; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Networks Margins Weighed by Soft 1Q in North America; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Networks Margin Expected to Improve in 2H18

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) had a decrease of 6.69% in short interest. ROP's SI was 1.62 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.69% from 1.73 million shares previously. With 429,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)'s short sellers to cover ROP's short positions. The SI to Roper Technologies Inc's float is 1.59%. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 362,580 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Roper Technologies, Inc. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Capital Prtn Lp has 0.27% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,501 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% or 26,618 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has 0.45% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 140 shares. Barometer Mgmt Inc reported 11,600 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.96% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 1,042 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mariner Ltd invested in 1,585 shares. Moreover, Account Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.94% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Portland Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 675 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 12,452 shares. 106,448 are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 61,500 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 1.92% or 102,550 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $330 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is -0.24% below currents $359.55 stock price. Roper Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $37.39 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 33.51 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

