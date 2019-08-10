Folketrygdfondet Has Lowered Its Holding in Novo (NVO) by $24.96 Million; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $74.79 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 512,726 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.94 million shares traded or 30.91% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 27/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 05/03/2018 REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 2%; 11/04/2018 – Tessa: Göran Ando, Former Novo Nordisk Chairman, to Join Tessa’s Board; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 20.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Communications Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 124,757 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Nordea Investment Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 38,996 shares. 1.02M are held by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 163,001 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Llc accumulated 0.06% or 3,030 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 410,722 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Llc owns 0.06% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 22,971 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 80,284 shares. Weiss Multi owns 65,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 0.3% or 80,407 shares. Birchview Capital LP has 3.04% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 55,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 366,879 shares.