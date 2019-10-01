Folketrygdfondet Has Lifted Ericsson (ERIC) Stake by $1.49 Million; As Formfactor (FORM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Lowered by $2.18 Million Its Holding

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 668,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47M, down from 813,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 208,225 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 165,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.46M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.87 million, up from 5.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 4.36 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 102,000 shares to 264,381 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 47,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold FORM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 66.82 million shares or 1.20% less from 67.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 25,388 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,000 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 55,400 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). 10,650 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial. Rhumbline Advisers has 226,459 shares. Vanguard accumulated 7.67M shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 119,516 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Prudential Financial Inc reported 119,014 shares stake. Paloma Mgmt accumulated 0% or 18,488 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 22,669 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.14M shares.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $12.03M for 29.14 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

