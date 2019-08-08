Folketrygdfondet Has Increased Nokia (NOK) Stake by $20.00 Million; Twin Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Eog Resources Com (EOG) by $543,400

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49M, up from 17.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 26.32M shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 02/05/2018 – NOKIA: LICENSING OPS OF NOKIA TECHNOLOGIES NOT AFFECTED; 12/04/2018 – Nokia and Telia conduct Industry 4.0 trial in Finland leveraging low-latency and high-bandwidth of 5G technology; 10/04/2018 – Google Is Said in Talks to Buy Nokia’s Airborne Broadband System; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REITERATES ALL OF ITS FULL YEAR 2018 NOKIA-LEVEL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Networks Margins Weighed by Soft 1Q in North America; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Earnings Forecasts — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia Launches Program to Help Fund Smart Cities in Canada; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer appli; 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award; 10/04/2018 – Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airborne broadband system, Bloomberg reports

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 5,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 23,415 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 29,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 5.14M shares traded or 48.18% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 68,600 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 0.37% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 11,582 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.03 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Boltwood Mgmt reported 0.34% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 4,978 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Synovus Finance Corporation holds 60,385 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability owns 615,223 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. 5,054 were accumulated by Trust Of Vermont. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 265,750 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6.03 million shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 5.65 million shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life has invested 0.32% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Corbyn Investment Mngmt Md reported 3.36% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 136,500 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Gove (VWOB) by 22,595 shares to 35,120 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Class A Shares Common (NYSE:V) by 10,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc Ordinary (NYSE:MDT).

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.