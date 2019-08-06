Folketrygdfondet Has Increased Nokia (NOK) Position by $20.00 Million; Share Value Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Lifted Its Stake by $643,760

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 6,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 53,698 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 47,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $113.98. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49 million, up from 17.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 12.08M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia Buys IoT Analytics Provider to Critical Infrastructure Entities; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019; 06/03/2018 – REG-Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 10/04/2018 – Google is reportedly in talks to buy Nokia technology for better WiFi on planes; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Names Sanjay Goel President of Global Services Unit; 22/03/2018 – Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017” annual report; 26/04/2018 – Nokia posts falling first quarter profits; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer appli; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL DIGITAL HEALTH OPS TO ERIC CARREEL

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 218,446 shares. Dillon And Assoc reported 24,119 shares. United Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 613,796 shares. Parnassus Ca accumulated 3.67 million shares. James holds 892 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Ltd Co Ca reported 9,911 shares. 1,242 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. 2,175 are owned by Alta Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Mackay Shields Limited Co accumulated 729,288 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri holds 1.48% or 32,801 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 351,253 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel stated it has 4,063 shares. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas stated it has 3.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd has 3,463 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 98,959 shares to 5,169 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Systems Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 26,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,915 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).