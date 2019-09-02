Folketrygdfondet Has Increased Ericsson (ERIC) Stake by $8.92 Million as Valuation Declined; Spears Abacus Advisors Maintains Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60M, up from 4.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 8.49 million shares traded or 37.99% up from the average. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 52,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 350,395 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78 million, up from 297,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.03% stake. Dodge Cox reported 17.07M shares stake. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% or 114,410 shares. Bb&T Limited Co invested in 258,849 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 755,629 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.32% or 387,928 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communication reported 2,003 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0.02% or 864 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Company holds 0.45% or 110,684 shares. Sio Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 4.32% or 245,968 shares. Tt Intll owns 48,227 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Com reported 443,800 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 46,197 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 6,516 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $274.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

