Folketrygdfondet Has Boosted Its Stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by $8.92 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Gam Holding Ag Boosted Position in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) as Stock Value Declined

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 43.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 15,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,841 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 34,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 622,729 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN)

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.29M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60M, up from 4.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 2.04M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 324,477 shares. Moreover, Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc has 1.31% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 322,822 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation reported 92,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stanley owns 96,267 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,290 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Assetmark Inc owns 22 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 138,875 were accumulated by Mackenzie Finance. Tci Wealth reported 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 1,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 100,711 shares. Meeder Asset Inc owns 40,041 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 7.04 million shares.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Deutsche Downshifts Allison Transmission Rating To Sell – Benzinga” on September 05, 2017, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Allison Transmission Stock Popped 10% – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Announces Stock Purchase Agreement with Ashe Capital, a $1 Billion Increase to the Stock Repurchase Authorization and Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allison Transmission Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2018.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 44,755 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $559,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 109,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,081 shares, and cut its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $128,475 activity. Shares for $229,995 were bought by Bohley G Frederick. Another trade for 131,827 shares valued at $6.10M was made by Dewey Lawrence E. on Wednesday, January 9.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nasdaq, Inc. Prices â‚¬600 Million Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Stockholm Stock Exchange:OASM – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “XBT PROVIDER CHANGES NAME AND SYMBOL OF LITECOIN AND XRP TRACKING EXCHANGE TRADED PRODUCTS – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ericsson adds solutions to enhance 5G deployment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.