Folketrygdfondet Has Boosted Its Nokia (NOK) Stake; Asure Software (ASUR)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 32 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 27 sold and decreased their equity positions in Asure Software Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 7.57 million shares, down from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Asure Software Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 18 Increased: 19 New Position: 13.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $125.24 million. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SaaS offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics.

The stock increased 2.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 105,654 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) has declined 37.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 09/03/2018 – Asure Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 31 Days; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS OCCUPEYE LIMITED; BUILDING ON AN ALREADY; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software Sees 2018 Rev $79M-$82M; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software 4Q Adj EPS 4c; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.: ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS OCCUPEYE LIMITED;; 05/03/2018 Asure Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires OccupEye Limited; Building on an already impressive Internet of Things (IoT) Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software Had Seen 2018 Rev $89M-$92M; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Rev $19.3M; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ASUR’s profit will be $308,098 for 101.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Asure Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -88.89% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. for 796,356 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 213,400 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 77,647 shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.35% in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

