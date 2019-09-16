Folketrygdfondet Decreased Novo (NVO) Holding; Cms Energy (CMS) Shorts Up By 2.42%

Cms Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) had an increase of 2.42% in short interest. CMS’s SI was 7.04 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.42% from 6.87 million shares previously. With 2.04M avg volume, 3 days are for Cms Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)’s short sellers to cover CMS’s short positions. The SI to Cms Energy Corporation’s float is 2.5%. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 830,613 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 22/03/2018 – CMS European M&A Study: Sellers Take Centre Stage as European M&A Deal Value Surges in 2017; 15/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual – Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 32, Form CMS-1728; 06/05/2018 – CMS SUSPENDS TRADING IN HONG KONG: 867 HK; 16/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information; 06/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Praises New, Patient-Centered CMS Initiatives; 26/04/2018 – MatrixCare Platform Supports Newly Proposed CMS Requirements for `Promoting Interoperability’; 16/03/2018 – CMS: CMS finalizes coverage of Next Generation Sequencing tests, ensuring enhanced access for cancer patients; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): March 9 Idaho Responds to CMS Administrator on State-Based Health Insurance Plans; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information; 13/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 81. Interim Reporting

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy firm primarily in Michigan. The company has market cap of $17.45 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. It has a 29.99 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity.

Among 4 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. CMS Energy has $6900 highest and $5700 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 4.88% above currents $61.5 stock price. CMS Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) rating on Monday, August 26. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $6900 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5700 target. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold CMS Energy Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Prudential Pcl has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 2.93 million shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 265,397 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,912 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 5.16M shares. Mirae Asset Invests has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Foster And Motley Inc has 0.16% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 19,495 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has invested 0.06% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 215,792 shares. 7,210 are held by Private Advisor Limited Liability Com. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 54,722 shares. Comgest Global Investors Sas reported 0.2% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.48B for 19.92 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.