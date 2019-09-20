Folketrygdfondet Cut Holding in Novo (NVO) as Stock Value Declined; Groesbeck Investment Management Increases Position in 3M Co Com Com (MMM)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in 3M Co Com Com (MMM) by 77.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 3,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,685 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.83. About 2.82M shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 8,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.67M, down from 5.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 3.17 million shares traded or 111.87% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 06/03/2018 – Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth in Local Currencies of 3%-5%, Had Seen 2%-5%; 20/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 5%; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A/S for up to USD 200 Million; 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 26/03/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Head-to-head Pharmacokinetic Study Shows Greater Factor IX Activity With Rebinyn Vs. rFIXFc in Hemophilia B; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.49B for 21.34 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,760 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP) by 9,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,129 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW).