Folketrygdfondet Boosted Holding in Nokia (NOK); Guggenheim Capital Trimmed Its Pennantpark Invt (PNNT) Holding as Market Value Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 72,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 205,954 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 278,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Pennantpark Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 313,298 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49M, up from 17.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 9.86M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 22/03/2018 – Nokia OYJ CDS Widens 8 Bps; 29/03/2018 – Mena Report: Finland : Nokia’s new AI-powered analytics software dramatically improves customer experience and satisfaction; 22/03/2018 – REG-Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017” annual report; 21/03/2018 – French lawmakers seek scrutiny over Macron on foreign takeovers; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Don’t See Significant Degradation of Margins at Overall Product Level; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Expects Networks Business to Outperform Primary Addressable Market in FY18; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 31/05/2018 – Nokia closes the sale of its Digital Health business; 10/04/2018 – Google in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Networks Margins Weighed by Soft 1Q in North America

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.85 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And has invested 0.01% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 17,901 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 0.02% stake. Ltd Com invested in 31,448 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Caxton Assoc LP has invested 0.04% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Aperio Gru reported 78,327 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 1,702 shares. Muzinich & Incorporated invested in 1.06M shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Advsrs Asset Mngmt accumulated 516,608 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 160,909 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 29,332 shares to 56,981 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Global Multi (VGI) by 55,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $502,252 activity.