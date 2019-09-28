Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Ashmore Group Plc Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Decreased by $14.86 Million

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk-Management Claims With Regulators; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES `VERY HEALTHY CUSHION’ VS. ASSET CAP: BLINDE

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 381,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 121,191 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, down from 502,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.47 million shares traded or 49.10% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.52% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 3.32M shares. 16.80 million were accumulated by Edgepoint Gru Inc. Eaton Vance invested in 8.11M shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com holds 721,561 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 158,879 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,640 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.57% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rothschild Corporation Il reported 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Birch Hill Limited Com invested in 0.33% or 93,104 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory Inc stated it has 7.71M shares. Hikari Pwr stated it has 7.37% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Pennsylvania-based Argyle Capital Mgmt has invested 1.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc reported 23,704 shares. Grimes And reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Convergence Ltd Liability reported 105,284 shares stake.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (NYSE:FMX) by 105,160 shares to 118,986 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

