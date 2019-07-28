Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Raised Its Position in Saul Centers (BFS) by $339,048; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Decreased Its Position

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,364 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72 million, down from 116,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) by 2014.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 6,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, up from 330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Saul Centers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 77,020 shares traded or 54.07% up from the average. Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has risen 15.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BFS News: 15/03/2018 Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q Rev $56.5M; 23/03/2018 – Saul Centers Names Earl A. Powell III to Board; 03/05/2018 – SAUL CENTERS INC – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY REVENUE DECREASED 3.3% AND SAME PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME DECREASED 6.5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Saul Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold BFS shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 1.77% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Optimum Inv holds 0.07% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) or 4,350 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 0% or 978 shares. First Trust LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0% or 20,615 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) for 500 shares. 4,300 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America holds 0.05% or 10,912 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has 2,669 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). 69,449 were reported by Brown Advisory. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.01% stake. Mason Street Advisors Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,718 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 28,750 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $40,328 activity.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,881 shares to 24,774 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 72,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Cap invested in 0.8% or 21,085 shares. Blue Capital Incorporated has invested 0.65% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 16,266 were accumulated by Zeke Lc. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Of Toledo Na Oh reported 28,765 shares stake. Oakworth Capital Inc invested in 5,156 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.35% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0.46% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt holds 133,800 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. First Bancorp Sioux Falls invested in 1.1% or 1,706 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has 0.49% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.21% or 1.31M shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.39% or 281,883 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Telos has invested 0.26% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability has 0.6% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. $13.62M worth of stock was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million worth of stock. Shares for $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767.