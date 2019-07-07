Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Raised By $5.63 Million Its Aqua America (WTR) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased Aqua America (WTR) stake by 2857.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc acquired 156,445 shares as Aqua America (WTR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc holds 161,919 shares with $5.90M value, up from 5,474 last quarter. Aqua America now has $8.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 403,252 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Among 3 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bright Horizons Family had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 13. See Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $163.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $117 New Target: $126 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $120 New Target: $122 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 60,789 shares. City Communication stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Moreover, Davis R M has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 5,875 shares. Stillwater Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 23,720 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Toth Finance Advisory holds 0.15% or 17,674 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Advsr has invested 0.08% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 0% or 625 shares in its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc accumulated 8,552 shares. Wills Financial Group Inc reported 4.75% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). The New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 34,427 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 62,498 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Aqua America (NYSE:WTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aqua America had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Boenning & Scattergood. UBS upgraded Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) rating on Tuesday, March 19. UBS has “Buy” rating and $42 target. Boenning & Scattergood maintained Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Boenning & Scattergood has “Buy” rating and $43 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 105 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 12,579 shares. 638,910 are owned by Geode Cap Management Lc. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 735,904 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has 224,030 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.1% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 161,841 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0% or 1,891 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 0% or 26,400 shares. Westfield Mngmt Company Lp holds 213,113 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors accumulated 6,065 shares. Axiom Investors Ltd De, Connecticut-based fund reported 201,035 shares. Advisors Ok has 0.59% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 43,519 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Lc holds 0.18% or 49,512 shares in its portfolio.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care, early education, and other services for employers and families. The company has market cap of $8.99 billion. It operates through Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services divisions. It has a 56.27 P/E ratio. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $154.8. About 135,148 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56

