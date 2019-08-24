Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Raised By $2.30 Million Its Weingarten Realty Invs S B I (WRI) Stake; ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP ORDINARY S (ATONF) Shorts Decreased By 10.33%

ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:ATONF) had a decrease of 10.33% in short interest. ATONF’s SI was 5.81 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.33% from 6.48 million shares previously. It closed at $0.09 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased Weingarten Realty Invs S B I (WRI) stake by 3933.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc acquired 79,293 shares as Weingarten Realty Invs S B I (WRI)’s stock declined 3.63%. The Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc holds 81,309 shares with $2.39M value, up from 2,016 last quarter. Weingarten Realty Invs S B I now has $3.40B valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 718,974 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weingarten Realty Investors’ (WRI) CEO Drew Alexander on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Realty, Federal Realty, Urban Edge rated new buy by Compass Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Weingarten (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weingarten has $32 highest and $27.5000 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 11.53% above currents $26.45 stock price. Weingarten had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 13,344 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs holds 6,370 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi holds 0.97% or 253,780 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 12,472 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 188,634 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Zimmer Partners Ltd Partnership owns 451,117 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 17,695 shares. Eii Incorporated reported 0.24% stake. 225,589 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Northern owns 2.35 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 281,644 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 25,100 were reported by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Shelton Capital Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Anton Oilfield Services Group, an investment holding company, provides gas and oil field development technical services for oil companies in the People??s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $317.76 million. It operates through Drilling Technology, Well Completion, and Oil Production Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers integrated services of oil/gas field development, such as reservoir production management, integrated project management, reservoir geology study, and EPC services; and drilling engineering and technical services, including IPM services for drilling, directional drilling, drilling and completion fluids, and rig services.