Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lowered as Shares Declined; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 29/03/2018 – Longtime Clinton donor Alan Patricof agrees with Trump that Amazon is ‘taking over the retail world’; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 27,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 22,333 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 49,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $97.65. About 1.56 million shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9,531 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 40,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.04 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52M for 12.99 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 143,776 shares to 618,279 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 42,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity. Stice Travis D. bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Friday, August 9.