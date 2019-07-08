Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Lifted Morgan Stanley & Co (MS) Position; Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (DSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 38 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 40 reduced and sold their stock positions in Doubleline Income Solutions Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 13.71 million shares, down from 16.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Doubleline Income Solutions Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 6.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased Morgan Stanley & Co (MS) stake by 2422.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc acquired 14,317 shares as Morgan Stanley & Co (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc holds 14,908 shares with $629,000 value, up from 591 last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co now has $73.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 5.02M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – UPDATES ON JB FINANCIAL GROUP PTY LTD TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – SYNDICATED METALS LTD SMD.AX – DAVID MORGAN APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO; 07/05/2018 – EUSKALTEL SA EKTL.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 8.70 FROM EUR 8.60; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 23/04/2018 – As Bond Traders Struggle to Bust 3%, Morgan Stanley Sees a Rally; 01/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CLARE WOODMAN EMEA CHIEF: FT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Net $2.67B; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY COMMENTS ON METALS IN EMAILED NOTE; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING

Among 3 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 10 by Citigroup. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was downgraded by Societe Generale. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of MS in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cullinan Associates holds 40,700 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Group has invested 0.44% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP stated it has 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.3% or 848,623 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department owns 36 shares. California-based Payden Rygel has invested 1.99% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Joel Isaacson And holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 43,836 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 28,510 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.23% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Waddell Reed Financial Inc stated it has 0.23% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Jefferies Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,602 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Lc has invested 0.25% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Paloma Prns Management invested in 9,192 shares.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 6.25% of its portfolio in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund for 1.97 million shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 104,250 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.76% invested in the company for 88,336 shares. The Florida-based Aviance Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 487,360 shares.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 401,558 shares traded or 37.88% up from the average. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) has declined 0.79% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.