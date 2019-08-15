Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Increases Holding in Honeywell International (HON); Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Boosted United Technologies Com (UTX) Position by $489,984

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 656.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 14,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,028 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, up from 2,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $161.92. About 1.14M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 3,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 29,467 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 25,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $123.08. About 2.44 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Incorporated Ct reported 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Strategic Financial Services has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 28 were reported by Meeder Asset. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 4,274 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Company owns 384,985 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.1% or 1,794 shares. Sand Hill Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 3,011 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 93,903 shares. 907,493 are owned by Haverford Tru Communications. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.38% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.92M shares. Ballentine Prtn Lc accumulated 7,343 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,716 shares or 0% of the stock. Professional Advisory Inc holds 2.91% or 112,357 shares. Beach Counsel Inc Pa has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,760 shares. Sit Inv Assoc holds 0.13% or 33,040 shares in its portfolio.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,184 shares to 27,499 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 3,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,129 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

