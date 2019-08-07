Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Increased Laboratory Of America (LH) Position By $721,088; Synnex (SNX) Shorts Decreased By 11.39%

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) had a decrease of 11.39% in short interest. SNX’s SI was 1.83M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.39% from 2.06M shares previously. With 401,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX)’s short sellers to cover SNX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 113,274 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased Laboratory Corp Of America (LH) stake by 737.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc acquired 4,744 shares as Laboratory Corp Of America (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc holds 5,387 shares with $824,000 value, up from 643 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Of America now has $16.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 195,754 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold SYNNEX Corporation shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,368 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advsrs. Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Raymond James Financial Advsr has invested 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 4,977 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability stated it has 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Mesirow Investment Management reported 75,249 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt holds 210,124 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Invesco owns 61,337 shares. Pitcairn Communications holds 2,144 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Causeway Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.49 million shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 112,255 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 383,075 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 532 shares.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.32 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17600 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of LH in report on Friday, June 21 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. 3,700 shares valued at $540,407 were sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC on Tuesday, February 12. Williams R Sanders also sold $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 202,605 shares. 4,225 are held by Qs Investors Limited Company. Natixis Advsr LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Nomura Incorporated accumulated 25,372 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company owns 37,968 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 30,290 shares. Whittier Company invested in 0% or 596 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc accumulated 3,387 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 8 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking has invested 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Private Advisor Group Lc reported 5,041 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 11,793 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 72,629 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,044 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

