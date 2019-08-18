Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Has Lifted by $1.16 Million as Shares Declined; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Trimmed Stake

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48 million shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 01/05/2018 – BAML’s Sinha Says Investors Not Sufficiently Positioned for Dollar (Video); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Tax Act Resulted in Ongoing Reduction to Effective Tax Rate of About 9 Percentage Points; 10/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 2340.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 26,959 shares as the company's stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 28,111 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 3.25M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 52 shares. Telemus Capital Lc accumulated 0.02% or 6,986 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Horizon Invests Llc has invested 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 4,689 shares. Butensky Cohen Security accumulated 47,160 shares. 1.42 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.01% or 6,710 shares in its portfolio. 263,801 are owned by Stifel Financial Corp. Voya Management Lc accumulated 266,231 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability holds 4,852 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Corecommodity Llc accumulated 30,586 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 997,496 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corp owns 18,876 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. $124,899 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by Young Ray G.



Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $138.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6,654 shares to 16,783 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Reliant Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 99,745 shares stake. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Midwest Natl Bank Division holds 0.34% or 91,117 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp owns 125 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 2.35 million shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Sequoia Ltd Co accumulated 45,491 shares. Ims holds 1.52% or 67,567 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 0.42% or 42,414 shares in its portfolio. 90,799 were reported by Legacy Prtn. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.77% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 982,041 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 374,249 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 800 shares.