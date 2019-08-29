Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $3.11 Million as Share Value Declined; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Market Valuation Rose While Sound Shore Management Has Upped Position

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 100,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.77 million, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $56.68. About 3.69M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pecaut invested in 107 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Rnc Cap Mgmt Lc reported 665 shares stake. Gruss & reported 14.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horseman Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 1.72% or 2,805 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Street Lc stated it has 133 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 1.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Financial Consulate holds 0.15% or 187 shares in its portfolio. Dillon owns 188 shares. 1,820 were reported by Valley Natl Advisers. Logan Capital Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,983 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 0.44% or 157,685 shares. Moreover, Carroll Finance Associates has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,390 shares. Moreover, Vista Capital Prtn Incorporated has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 131 were accumulated by Norman Fields Gottscho Management.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Amazon – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.34 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14,932 shares to 16,347 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 29,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 13,452 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 500 shares. Ls Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 23,287 shares. Burney Com reported 15,349 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assocs owns 282,919 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.03% or 36,121 shares. Nokomis Lc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 152,800 shares. Blume Inc holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Hussman Strategic holds 1,600 shares. Gmt Capital Corp accumulated 1.21 million shares. Td Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 262,580 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 110 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 2.52M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Company has invested 0.58% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 446,498 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at SKYW & HA, DAL’s Traffic Report & More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Cargo Chooses FreightWaves SONAR For Global Freight Intelligence – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,772 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $145.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 263,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN).