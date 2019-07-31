Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Brant Point Investment Management Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Has Trimmed by $1.59 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 63,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 185,224 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, down from 248,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 1.44 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with Intellect; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD COULD SHUT 40-50 BRANCHES IN MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net $704M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Financial Merger Will Result in a Total Chicago Deposit Market Shr of 6.5%; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $12.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1885.78. About 1.52 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos seized the top spot on Forbes’ 32nd Annual World Billionaires List for the first time. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $534.44 million for 10.22 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,903 shares to 54,430 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 222,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM).

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fifth Third (FITB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fed Okays Fifth Third (FITB)-MB Financial (MBFI) Merger – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “TFI Boosts Earnings Outlook On Stronger U.S. Truckload Performance – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FAANG Earnings Season Laggards: Buying Opportunity? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.19 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,095 shares to 8,380 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Insd Div Adv Muni Fd Co (NVG) by 42,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).