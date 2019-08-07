Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Cut by $3.11 Million; Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) Stock Rose While Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Lowered Position by $830,025

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $9.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1778.7. About 3.19M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S – TEAMED UP WITH AMAZON TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS DIGITAL ORDERING NETWORK WITH ADDITION OF AN AMAZON ALEXA VOICE ORDERING SKILL; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 28/03/2018 – Trump has discussed altering the company’s tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and “killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers,” the report says; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) by 68.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 2,184 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $187.6. About 1.71M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.92 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,891 shares to 3,600 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 26,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,111 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JEDI Masters: Amazon, Microsoft Battle To Build Pentagon’s ‘War Cloud’ – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shopify Stock: Headed to $350? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Mngmt has invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Advsrs LP stated it has 556,710 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 498 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 15,408 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 3.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 511,000 shares. 6,027 were reported by American Comml Bank. Usca Ria Llc reported 4,742 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Com owns 13,128 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Bar Harbor Svcs accumulated 280 shares. Hendley And Company reported 1.55% stake. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 582 shares. 186 are held by Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv. First Midwest Bankshares Division, Illinois-based fund reported 2,396 shares. Signature Est And Ltd Liability Company holds 2.03% or 13,357 shares in its portfolio. 232 are held by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.43 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Savings Bank Tru Division invested in 2.11% or 173,239 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 197 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Company L L C reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Milestone Group Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harvest Capital Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 2,500 were accumulated by Kj Harrison And. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0.09% or 1,147 shares in its portfolio. Choate Investment Advsr holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 7,571 shares. Boston Family Office, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,837 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc reported 219,655 shares or 3.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Virtu Fin Lc has 0.31% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 31,286 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Liability invested in 68,176 shares or 0.12% of the stock.