Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Decreased by $3.11 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cameco (CCJ) Holding Held by Edgestream Partners Lp

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 86,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 215,189 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 128,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 3.11 million shares traded or 71.86% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $2010.96. About 1.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes: Kudlow

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameco: Leading The Uranium Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Cameco, American Equity Investment Life Holding, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Mimecast, and Aldeyra Therapeutics with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Cameco Corner The Uranium Spot Market? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,622 shares to 25,461 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 162,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,314 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 12,693 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Steinberg Asset Management has 0.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,054 shares. Capstone Advisors Inc stated it has 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pitcairn has 7,233 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Company accumulated 3,669 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Veritas Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 270 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iberiabank has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson has invested 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability owns 656 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Global Americas has invested 3.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ardevora Asset Llp stated it has 17,500 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W has 1.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,513 shares to 7,868 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 74,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,257 shares, and has risen its stake in The Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.