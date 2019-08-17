Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Upped Position in American Express (AXP) as Shares Rose; Harris Corp. (HRS) Holding Maintained by Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Express Inc (AXP) by 968.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 2,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.09 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp. (HRS) by 178.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 36,511 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,911 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 236.63% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 15/03/2018 – Harris Healthcare and iWT Health Partner to Improve Patient Outcomes; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Kamala Harris Puts Skills as Former Attorney General to Use; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: PR 18-08 Harris v. City of Providence – No Violation; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: At Intelligence Hearing, Harris Highlights Risks of Interim Security Clearances; 02/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on EPA Decision to Weaken Clean Car Standards; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corp Awarded $161M F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q EPS $1.67; 30/05/2018 – Harris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 6-7

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slicks Trip up Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “American Express Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Aspen Investment stated it has 4,125 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Company owns 2,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort Point Limited Liability Company owns 0.36% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,587 shares. Strategic Fincl Service Inc reported 2,805 shares. St Germain D J Communication Inc stated it has 96,434 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Company stated it has 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Martin Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 105,518 shares. Capital Planning Advsr Lc owns 26,952 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tompkins Financial holds 0.09% or 4,244 shares. Profund Limited holds 0.1% or 18,636 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 2,049 shares. Bar Harbor Services holds 4.92% or 80,895 shares.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shareholders Approve The Merger Of Harris And L3 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Elbit Systems To Buy Harris Night Vision For $350M – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of L3 Technologies Jumped in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity.