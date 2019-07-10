Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Upped Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Holding; Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Holder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lifted Stake

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 751.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 3,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447,000, up from 428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 422,834 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (PM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,916 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, up from 141,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.83. About 1.31 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc Inc reported 0.27% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Aviance Capital Prns Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 4,300 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 2.62% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Woodstock Corporation reported 23,387 shares. 2,521 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Ltd Co. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1,858 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 3,856 shares. 22,155 were reported by Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Beese Fulmer Invest Management reported 2,454 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Co reported 216,400 shares. Carroll Financial Associate holds 2,940 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,182 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability stated it has 60,562 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 4.03 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J, worth $624,099. Shares for $3.03 million were sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC raises stock dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 10, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,030 shares to 208,010 shares, valued at $13.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,919 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, White Elm Limited Com has 2.58% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited Liability Com holds 36,925 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 350,376 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,118 shares. Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A reported 36 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc owns 75,165 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 81,953 shares stake. Bangor Retail Bank has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Allstate Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 17,390 shares. Cipher Capital LP invested in 0.62% or 88,602 shares. Twin Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 111,910 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4,893 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Capital Savings Bank Tx has invested 0.6% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 13,329 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 141,272 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML warms up to Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IQOS Continues To Give Philip Morris Long-Term Appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q4 Earnings Preview For Philip Morris – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stryker to host conference call on July 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yamana Gold Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.