Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Upped Aqua America (WTR) Holding; Provident Financial Services (PFS) Shorts Raised By 15.39%

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFS) had an increase of 15.39% in short interest. PFS’s SI was 1.94 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.39% from 1.68M shares previously. With 163,700 avg volume, 12 days are for Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFS)’s short sellers to cover PFS’s short positions. The SI to Provident Financial Services Inc’s float is 3.19%. It closed at $23.76 lastly. It is down 5.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 23/03/2018 – DYNAVAX GETS FDA OK FOR MANUFACTURING CHANGES TO HEPLISAV-B PFS; 10/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PFS HOLDING CORP. TO RATING ‘CCC-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – GROUP’S CET 1 RATIO ON AN ACCRUED PROFITS BASIS AT 31 MARCH 2018, AFTER ASSUMING RECEIPT OF £300M NET PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE, WAS 29.8%; 20/03/2018 – top 4 — #1 Leapfrogging rivals, Roche’s Tecentriq plus chemo nabs PFS endpoint in frontline lung cancer segment; 27/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.30%; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Pfs Premium Finance Abs Following Execution Of Omnibus Notice, Consent, Waiver And Amendment; 15/05/2018 – PFS Launches Spain’s First Google Pay Prepaid Solution with Correos; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Definitive Aaa (sf) Rating To Pfs Premium Finance Abs; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial on Track to Meet 2018 Expectations

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased Aqua America (WTR) stake by 2857.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc acquired 156,445 shares as Aqua America (WTR)’s stock rose 8.65%. The Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc holds 161,919 shares with $5.90 million value, up from 5,474 last quarter. Aqua America now has $9.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 79,907 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team

More notable recent Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Provident Financial Services’ (PFS) CEO Chris Martin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Share Price Is Up 34% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:PFS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $120,347 activity. On Tuesday, July 30 Foley Ursuline F bought $95,214 worth of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) or 4,000 shares. 500 shares were bought by Dunigan James P, worth $12,015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold Provident Financial Services, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 42.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 36,122 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 50,667 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 20,222 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Wedge Cap L L P Nc has 0% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 10,029 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.01% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) or 16,464 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Raymond James Serv Advsr invested in 8,127 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 34,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 140,904 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,297 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 54,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. It has a 12.25 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset reported 30,336 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Quantbot Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 625 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 31,384 shares. At National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Haverford Trust holds 0.02% or 23,635 shares in its portfolio. 17,683 were reported by Cordasco. Bokf Na reported 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Communication reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 237,528 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackhill has 0.16% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Llc holds 1.48% or 121,800 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Limited reported 6,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 36,000 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.