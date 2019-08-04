Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Botty Investors Boosted Its Altria Group (MO) Stake

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,363 shares or 4.1% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory owns 0.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 486 shares. 273 were accumulated by Ami Investment. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Ww Mkts reported 117,184 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Management Lc accumulated 191 shares. Axa invested in 2.15% or 308,817 shares. The France-based Comgest Glob Invsts Sas has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware has invested 3.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,062 are held by Rothschild Inv Corp Il. Kwmg Limited Com reported 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Capital reported 0.54% stake. Meritage Gru Lp has invested 5.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cambridge Invest Rech holds 1.29% or 75,568 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C S X Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 6,753 shares to 7,200 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Tr Etf Series (QQQ) by 5,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

