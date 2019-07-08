Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $3.11 Million; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Umb Bank N A Has Upped Position

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1949.16. About 2.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 07/04/2018 – More than 58 percent of Prime users said they would consider using “Amazon Coins.”; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti cleanup ‘blitz’ ahead of Amazon visit wipes out street art at Cards Against Humanity HQ…; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 485.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 7,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,456 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 1,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $533.05. About 333,731 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 219,553 shares. Finemark Comml Bank accumulated 7,494 shares. Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.27% or 6,000 shares. Beck Cap Management Limited has 3.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,231 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited owns 2,335 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. 1,474 are owned by Cypress Cap. British Columbia Investment Mgmt accumulated 1.56% or 106,843 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,453 shares. The Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway Inc has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 5,909 shares. Texas Yale stated it has 4,024 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Investments accumulated 1,270 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability reported 915 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 10,040 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 92.29 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 26,252 shares to 27,097 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 4,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,286 shares to 177,424 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,342 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Corp (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. Myriam Curet had sold 1,410 shares worth $770,652 on Friday, February 15. 458 shares were sold by Samath Jamie, worth $229,014. $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5.