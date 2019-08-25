Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Saul Centers (BFS) by $339,048 as Share Value Rose; As Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) Market Value Rose, Oaktree Capital Management LP Upped Stake

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.93% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, up from 939,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Telecom Argentina Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 154,517 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 20/04/2018 – Telecom Argentina S.A. announces the filing of its form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TELECOM AND CABLEVISIóN TO B1 / AA2.AR; STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER SHARE P$1.6; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.48B; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA IS SAID TO CONSIDER POSTPONING BOND SALE; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Mobile ARPU of Personal in Argentina Rose 20.5%; 16/03/2018 – ARGENTINA PLANS 4G MOBILE SPECTRUM AUCTION THAT COULD BRING IN $800 MLN IN GOV’T REVENUE; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Telecom Argentina And Its Debt ‘BB-‘; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Service Revenue ARS28.5B, Up 27%; 07/03/2018 TELECOM ARGENTINA FY REV. ARS65.19B

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) by 2014.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 6,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The institutional investor held 6,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, up from 330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Saul Centers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 66,634 shares traded or 25.50% up from the average. Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has risen 3.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BFS News: 03/05/2018 – SAUL CENTERS INC – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY REVENUE DECREASED 3.3% AND SAME PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME DECREASED 6.5%; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q EPS 31c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Saul Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFS); 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q Rev $56.5M; 23/03/2018 – Saul Centers Names Earl A. Powell III to Board; 15/03/2018 Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy by 114,820 shares to 88,190 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn) by 5.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold BFS shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 1.77% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,750 are held by Westpac Bk. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 11,411 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 18,611 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 910,633 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) for 18,388 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 17,194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited has 22,794 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Company, a Washington-based fund reported 49,862 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,615 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 4,300 shares. 1,700 are held by Daiwa Secs Group. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,562 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS).