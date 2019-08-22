Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Raised Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $7.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Beck Capital Management Boosted Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) Position by $521,262; Valuation Rose

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 115.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 2,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, up from 2,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $212.54. About 16.22 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2212.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 134,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 140,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 6,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 13.08 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.