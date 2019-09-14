Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by $328,060 as Market Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Cut Stake

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 29,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 144,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.93 million, down from 174,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Cook County sues Facebook, Cambridge Analytica after alleged misuse of millions of Illinoisans’ data…; 09/05/2018 – After Facebook, Sweden set for more data centre deals -Vattenfall; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 21/03/2018 – Guelph Mercury: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps in an investigation of apps that had access to large quantities of user data; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook; 05/04/2018 – Facebook fined $33 mln for failing to aid Brazil graft probe; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile MAUs Quarter End 2.20B

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N SAW $386 MILLION RISE IN OPERATING LOSSES STEMMING FROM GREATER LITIGATION ACCRUALS -CFO; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 120,000 shares to 373,403 shares, valued at $50.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 540,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.