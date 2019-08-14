Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Mack-cali Realty (CLI) Shorts Up By 1.97%

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 1353.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc acquired 143,714 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc holds 154,332 shares with $12.47M value, up from 10,618 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $287.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.04. About 6.92M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Mack-cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) had an increase of 1.97% in short interest. CLI’s SI was 1.30 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.97% from 1.27M shares previously. With 413,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Mack-cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)’s short sellers to cover CLI’s short positions. The SI to Mack-cali Realty Corporation’s float is 1.5%. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 78,877 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 14/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.80 TO $1.90, EST. $1.83; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $43M; 15/03/2018 – MACK-CALI REALTY CORP – DEMARCO’S ADDITION TO BOARD EXPANDED TOTAL NUMBER OF MEMBERS FROM NINE TO TEN; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Rev $139M; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Gover; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $95 target. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Gru Lc stated it has 3.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 12,218 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hills Savings Bank Trust Company reported 55,890 shares. Prudential invested in 8.00M shares or 1.08% of the stock. James Investment Research Inc holds 0.83% or 156,820 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 44,497 shares. E&G LP owns 0.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,348 shares. 36,472 are owned by Cornerstone. Boys Arnold Comm Inc holds 141,654 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ajo Lp reported 942,717 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Pecaut & reported 800 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Dana Advisors reported 181,060 shares. Wills Financial Gp holds 43,405 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $47,893 activity. BATKIN ALAN R had bought 2,000 shares worth $47,893.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 8.28 P/E ratio. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast.

Among 2 analysts covering Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mack-Cali Realty had 3 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research upgraded the shares of CLI in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 74.68 million shares or 3.70% less from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.01% or 12,985 shares in its portfolio. 388,225 are held by Legal And General Grp Incorporated Pcl. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 1.15 million shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 186 shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Bancorporation Of America De reported 258,547 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 261,809 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc stated it has 34,197 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 57,000 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 45,093 shares. The New York-based Prelude Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI).