Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Increased Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) Position; Broadfin Capital Has Lifted Its Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Stake

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) stake by 235.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc acquired 280,706 shares as Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX)’s stock declined 1.75%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 400,000 shares with $9.78M value, up from 119,294 last quarter. Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) now has $1.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 794,415 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) stake by 1933.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc acquired 116,442 shares as Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc holds 122,465 shares with $5.92M value, up from 6,023 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co. New now has $203.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 15.40M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $21.9 BLN, DOWN FROM $22.3 BLN; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 01/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Small Business Survey: Hiring Remains Top Challenge; 24/04/2018 – All 12 Wells Fargo director nominees elected, pay approved; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, June 19.

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) stake by 364,886 shares to 355,714 valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Novelion Therapeutics Inc stake by 500,000 shares and now owns 729,301 shares. Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, May 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Monday, April 1 to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”.