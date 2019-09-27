Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by $328,060 as Stock Price Rose; Rci Hospitality Hldgs (RICK) Holder Moab Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Stake by $967,997

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 40.17M shares traded or 103.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 20/04/2018 – OCC SAYS ITS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT MAINTAINS RESTRICTIONS ON THE APPROVAL OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS TO SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND ON THE APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Face Investor Scrutiny, Protests at Annual Meeting (Video); 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Customers to Get `Imperfect’ Closure; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc (RICK) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 56,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.05% . The hedge fund held 253,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 196,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.62M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 67,527 shares traded. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 25/05/2018 – A Chat With Rick Langan, CEO Of RCI Hospitality; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 10/05/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q EPS 48c; 03/05/2018 – RCI to Report 2Q18 Results & Hold Conference Call Thursday, May 10, 2018; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 10/04/2018 – RCI 2Q18 Club & Restaurant Total & Same-Store Sales Continue to Grow

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.69 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Charlotte-based exec chosen to help lead new group at Wells Fargo – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wells Fargo (WFC) Names Charles W. Scharf CEO and President – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Baird Says US Banks Still Have Big Value: 4 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Incoming Wells Fargo CEO: “I certainly didn’t anticipate this opportunity coming along” – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel owns 5,550 shares. Nomura Hldg, a Japan-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.28% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hengehold Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 46,356 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.83M shares stake. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 10,327 shares. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 0.19% or 26,129 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Llc reported 1.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Winch Advisory Services Ltd holds 2,771 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 915,759 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mngmt. Baxter Bros owns 1.99% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 184,371 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 3.74 million shares. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 43,011 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.86% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.93 million shares stake.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold RICK shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.41 million shares or 3.58% less from 4.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moab Llc accumulated 253,631 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 23,900 shares. Prudential Financial reported 64,730 shares stake. Petrus Tru Lta has 0.04% invested in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 14,271 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc stated it has 1,500 shares. Ameritas Partners owns 797 shares. 44,180 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. 547,474 were reported by Blackrock. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,309 shares. Scott & Selber Inc owns 25,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Capital LP reported 10,805 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 111,263 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 21,221 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $307.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 97,802 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $46.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 23,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,958 shares, and cut its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).