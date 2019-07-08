Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Cut By $3.11 Million Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Last Week Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Analysts

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 29.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc holds 4,230 shares with $7.53 million value, down from 5,976 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $963.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $13.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1955.99. About 2.46 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 09/03/2018 – Wealth Planning for the Rich and Amazon Checking Accounts; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT

Among 10 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ross Stores had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with "Hold". The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. The firm has "Hold" rating by UBS given on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The stock has "Buy" rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 6. UBS maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) rating on Tuesday, February 19. UBS has "Hold" rating and $95 target. The rating was downgraded by Telsey Advisory to "Hold" on Monday, June 24. The stock has "Hold" rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned "Hold" rating on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Ross Stores, Inc. shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 76,078 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cls Invs Ltd Co invested in 0% or 58 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.02% or 16,800 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust owns 2,210 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Aurora Invest Counsel stated it has 16,071 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 6,800 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company accumulated 23,060 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 146,461 shares. 572 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp. Fund Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 3,376 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 49,962 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.15% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.09 billion. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. It has a 23.66 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to clients from households with moderate income.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) stake by 15,789 shares to 17,880 valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) stake by 230,297 shares and now owns 232,108 shares. Mfs Massachusetts Inv Trust Cl was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Wealth Planning Llc invested in 160 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Glob Limited Liability Company holds 1,028 shares. Old Dominion Management stated it has 1,930 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,971 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.07% or 269,223 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Condor Cap holds 1,647 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 281 shares. Meridian has invested 1.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcf Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 197 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 2.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.11 million shares. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,783 shares. One Cap Lc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 92.61 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

