Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $3.11 Million as Share Price Declined; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Position

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 16/05/2018 – i News: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness – but scores more products are still available; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 147.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 25,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 42,405 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 17,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 5.82 million shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Company Lta owns 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 173 shares. Sands Capital Mgmt holds 1.32M shares. Wills Fincl Gp Inc stated it has 1,547 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corp reported 36,320 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 664 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 597,997 shares. Logan Capital Management Incorporated reported 33,983 shares stake. Iron Finance holds 0.84% or 749 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,400 shares. 25.67M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Melvin Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 182,295 shares. S R Schill And Associates invested in 1,578 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bancorp Of Hawaii stated it has 4,265 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.31% or 4,197 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc Of Va (NYSE:D) by 49,196 shares to 52,926 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.65M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. At Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 399,329 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 13,100 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 360,313 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 979,558 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd holds 0.02% or 76,723 shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, a New York-based fund reported 15,906 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.05% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 589,822 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com accumulated 202 shares. 1.45M were accumulated by Waddell & Reed Fincl. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 671,870 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 841,600 shares.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc Com (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,559 shares to 18,505 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 4,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,848 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com (NASDAQ:CY).