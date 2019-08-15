Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Boosted Manpower Wisconsin (MAN) Position By $362,276; Hbk Investments LP Trimmed Its Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holding

Hbk Investments LP decreased Cosan Ltd (CZZ) stake by 32.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP sold 50,710 shares as Cosan Ltd (CZZ)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 107,000 shares with $1.24 million value, down from 157,710 last quarter. Cosan Ltd now has $2.94B valuation. The stock decreased 5.10% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 324,995 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased Manpower Inc Wisconsin (MAN) stake by 1443.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc acquired 4,418 shares as Manpower Inc Wisconsin (MAN)’s stock declined 4.06%. The Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc holds 4,724 shares with $391,000 value, up from 306 last quarter. Manpower Inc Wisconsin now has $4.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 65,253 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41; 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41, EST. $2.33; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table)

Among 5 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $99.60’s average target is 19.78% above currents $83.15 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory accumulated 48 shares. Boston has invested 0.21% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). 3,435 were reported by Commerce Commercial Bank. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management has 4,724 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.09% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 133,782 shares. 2.44 million are owned by Aqr Capital Llc. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associates LP has invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Gam Ag holds 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 5,805 shares. 12,080 are held by Globeflex Capital Lp. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). 48,237 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk. First Personal Fincl Service reported 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 68,558 shares. Intll Grp reported 142,915 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cosan (NYSE:CZZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cosan has $13 highest and $13 lowest target. $13’s average target is 2.69% above currents $12.66 stock price. Cosan had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, February 19.

