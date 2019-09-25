Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Cut Its Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) Stake by $328,060 as Stock Price Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Holder Eagle Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 714,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 6.93 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42B, up from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $210.68. About 871,569 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In May 12 Wk; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs backs UK-based digital mortgage broker Trussle – Sky News; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC WLTW.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – Goldman is traditionally known for investment banking, wealth management and trading, but moved into consumer lending with its online bank in 2016; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE IN COMMITMENT LETTER WITH GOLDMAN FOR $400M BRIDGE LOAN; 06/04/2018 – Goldman: How China could fight back next; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS EXPECTS U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD TO TOP OUT AT 3.6 PCT AT THE END OF 2019, FED FUNDS RATE TO PLATEAU AT 3.38 PCT; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 72.2 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 11.26M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Should Resign, Says California Treasurer John Chiang (Video); 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF CONGRESS WILL LEAD TO SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE, WHICH WOULD BE BAD FOR PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Announces $200 Billion Sustainable Financing Commitment; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SLOAN SAYS BANK MAKING PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER FED’S ASSET CAP “FOR THE FIRST PART OF 2019”; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.38 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Grp holds 0.01% or 20,700 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 50,234 shares. Cadinha & Commerce Ltd accumulated 33,872 shares. Truepoint owns 4,963 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Limited Liability owns 65,253 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Martin Inc Tn holds 35,855 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 27,722 shares. 1,924 are held by Vestor Capital Limited Liability Co. Glacier Peak Llc has invested 0.9% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 1.56 million shares. 683,366 were accumulated by River Road Asset Lc. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Kj Harrison & Prtn owns 11,593 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 5,572 shares to 218,882 shares, valued at $237.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 428,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.04M shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).